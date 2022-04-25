Belarus and Uzbekistan plan to increase trade turnover up to $500 million

More than two dozen Belarusian mechanical engineering companies are taking part in the Innoprom exhibition in Uzbekistan. It is an opportunity to study technologies and conclude contracts. Belarus is also interested in creating joint productions and opening dealer centers. Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko notes this during the meeting in Uzbekistan. Today, our MTZ has opened a big service center and MAZ dealer center. It is a big step to strengthen our presence in this market.



An official meeting with the Uzbekistan President is ahead, and business projects are now being discussed at a forum of the business community. They expect to sign contracts for 25 million dollars.



