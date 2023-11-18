Trade, economic and investment potential of Belarus presented in China at Belt and Road Forum

The Belarusian trade, economic and investment potential was presented at the VII International Forum "Belt and Road". The event was held in the Chinese city of Xi'an and brought together about 20 countries. It was not the first time Belarus took part in the event. Special emphasis was placed on the prospects of the Great Stone industrial park. Consul General of Belarus in Chongqing told about the opportunities of the Silk Road pearl at the specialized forum.

Dmitry Yemelyanov, Consul General of Belarus in Chongqing (China):

“As you know, the Great Stone Industrial Park enjoys very serious attention of the leaders of our countries and is positioned as one of the most important projects of the Belt and Road Initiative abroad. Now it is important for us to move to a new stage of high quality balanced development, including the technological development, investment cooperation, as well as intensification of intercultural interaction, including in the field of tourism.”

It should be noted that the participants of the Belt and Road Forum were able to familiarize themselves with a wide range of Belarusian products. The stand of our country presented meat, dairy products, chocolate, confectionery, cheese and juices - about 60 types of goods under the brand "Made in Belarus".