Trade turnover between Belarus and India rises by 1.5 times in half a year

The creation of a joint investment cluster in Bremino-Orsha was discussed at the Council of the Republic today at a meeting of Indian entrepreneurs with Speaker Mikhail Myasnikovich. The partners are discussing future joint projects in education, pharmaceuticals and industry before the Indian Prime Minister's visit to Belarus next year.

It is planned to hold the Days of Indian Culture in Belarus in 2021. A similar event is being planned in India.

