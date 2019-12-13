3.41 RUB
Trade turnover between Belarus and China almost doubles since early 2023
The trade turnover between Belarus and China has almost doubled since the beginning of this year. Thus, according to the Ambassador of China in Minsk, the countries have crossed the threshold of $5.8 billion. Our sales to the Celestial Empire have increased by 65% - about $2 billion.
China has become the second largest trade partner of Belarus, while our country, in turn, has become an important trade partner of China in the Eurasian region, said the ambassador.
