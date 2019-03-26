3.42 RUB
Trade turnover of Belarus and Poland in 2018 exceeds $ 2.5 billion
The trade turnover of Belarus and Poland last year exceeded two and a half billion dollars. This is the best indicator for 8 years.
The Polish economic structure involves a large number of medium-sized enterprises and small enterprises. They are very mobile, including in terms of supplying Belarusian products and not only to the Polish market, but also to the European Union market. And in our country, the Government’s strategy is aimed at involving small and medium-sized enterprises in export areas.
Today the Belarusian-Polish business forum in Minsk adresses new projects.
