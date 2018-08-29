Trade turnover between Astrakhan region and Belarus amounts to almost $ 30 million

The Russian region is interested in creation of a trade and service center of MTZ on its territory. More details have already been discussed in the Government House. The Belarusian Prime Minister notes that despite the fact that the dynamics of our relations have been good recently (trade turnover between the regions amounted last year to almost 30 million dollars, the growth is more than 40%), the parties do not use the whole potential. According to Sergei Rumas, Belarus can participate in the development of oil fields in Russia on the Caspian shelf. Amkodor is ready to supply road construction equipment. Cooperation can be developed in all areas in agriculture. According to the Governor of Astrakhan region, joint ventures should be created more actively.