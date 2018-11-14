Trade turnover between Belarus and Irkutsk region in January-August grows by almost 35%

The trade turnover between Belarus and the Irkutsk region in January-August grew by almost 35% and amounted to more than $ 67 million. Today the figures were voiced in Brest by the working group on cooperation between our country and the Russian region. Among the most promising areas is in-depth wood processing for furniture production and agriculture. The issue of creating a joint trading house is being considered. Also, a protocol of intent was signed on cooperation between the management of sports and tourism of the Brest Regional Executive Committee and the Irkutsk Region Tourism Agency. The cooperation agreement was also signed by the Belarusian enterprise Gomselmash and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian region.