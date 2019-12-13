3.41 RUB
Goods from Brest sold to 84 countries including Australia
Successful development of regions allows setting economic records. Last year, Brest exporting enterprises earned $1.5 billion. The volume of exports was 20% higher than expected. And the geography of foreign trade expanded by ten countries. And today, the goods from Brest are sold to 84 countries. The most distant of them is Australia. Russia is Brest's main export partner. 73% of products are exported there. Ukraine is in second place and last year its shipments doubled. Milk and meat processors, as well as a large producer of household appliances, were the main companies that drove the economy of the city.
The region does not intend to slash the export targets this year. And the industrial sector will be extended: new enterprises will be launched in the Free Economic Zone "Brest".
