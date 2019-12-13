3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Transit of Russian oil to Europe proceeds according to schedule
Repair at Mozyr - Brest-3 oil pipeline section will not affect the total volume of Russian oil transit to Europe. Gomeltransneft Druzhba assured that the interests of oil buyers in Poland and Germany will not be infringed. All works are agreed upon. At present, the entire chain capacity (from Samara to Poland) has been reduced to the agreed volumes.
