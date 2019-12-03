3.39 RUB
M3 highway, which connects Minsk and Vitebsk, to be renovated
The loan agreement was signed today at the Government House. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, a long-standing partner of our country, will help with the financing of the work.
Vitebsk direction is the last of the republican-scale routes that requires serious updating. Half of the funds allocated under the agreement will go for reconstruction. The rest is for the repair of 12 bridges. The Belarusian Prime Minister noted this is the largest project that will be implemented by our country in partnership with international financial organizations.
EBRD First Vice President Jurgen Rigterink discussed the prospects for current and future cooperation with Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Rumas today. The partners are sure: this year the bank's investments in our economy can become record-breaking and overcome 400 million euros. Energy, housing and communal services, energy efficiency are fields of mutual interest, which in the future may complement the portfolio of joint projects of the EBRD in Belarus.
