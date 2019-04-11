3.42 RUB
3 large investment agreements worth 28 million rubles signed at forum exhibition in Brest
A Belarusian-Polish IT-cluster will appear in Brest, a plant for growing mushrooms will be created in Baranovichi, and production of geo-synthetic materials will be opened in Pinsk. Three large investment agreements worth 28 million rubles were signed today by the Brest Regional Executive Committee and business representatives from Poland, Russia, and the UK at the international forum and exhibition of business contacts Brest 2019.
