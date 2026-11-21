U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed reports that hackers gained access to a centralized FBI database, RIA Novosti reports.

"We just heard about it, and I have to say, it’s not good. I don’t like it," Trump told Fox News.

He suggested that information might now come to light that otherwise would have remained hidden.

"There was that whole 'Russia, Russia, Russia' hoax. There were other hoaxes, too—take Ukraine, for instance... There was a lot more, and perhaps now we’ll get to the truth," Trump remarked, without specifying exactly what he was referring to.

The head of the White House did not rule out the possibility that information regarding election fraud might now emerge, emphasizing that he always tries to look for the silver lining in any situation.

"As soon as you brought it up—and I had heard about it just a little bit earlier myself—I thought, 'Well, that’s an interesting situation. I wonder who’s behind it?'" he added.