Digitization helps Svetlogorsk Pulp and Paper Mill to increase exports.
Thanks to digitalization, the Svetlogorsk Pulp and Paper Mill reduced the accident rate by 6 times. Over 80 percent of operating processes is controlled by a software that allows to remotely, and most importantly, promptly perform the maintenance and repair of equipment. The positive impact on the activity of the plant is exceptional. For the first half of the year, Svetlogorsk mill manufactured products worth more than 220 million rubles. 70 percent of products go abroad - the growth rate of exports in comparison with the previous year is more than 110 percent. And the level of profitability of sales increased by several percent.
"In fact, this has created a single information field for both maintenance personnel and technological personnel. We have moved away from paper magazines and in a single information space we get all the necessary information about the condition of the equipment. We switch to pre-active diagnostics, when the goal is not to carry out quick repairs, but to prevent repairs."
"The effect of the maintenance management program is obvious. We are not expanding our warehouses, because stopping production here is very expensive. You heard that today the pulp and paper mill produces a thousand tons per day, today a ton of cellulose is somewhere between $ 600-7000. So consider the costs of one hour stop."
Svetlogorsk Pulp and Paper Mill held a seminar dedicated to the digitalization of enterprises. Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Yuri Nazarov met with the leaders of the industrial giants of the Gomel Region to discuss the issues of digital transformation.
