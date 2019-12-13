Digitization helps Svetlogorsk Pulp and Paper Mill to increase exports.

Thanks to digitalization, the Svetlogorsk Pulp and Paper Mill reduced the accident rate by 6 times. Over 80 percent of operating processes is controlled by a software that allows to remotely, and most importantly, promptly perform the maintenance and repair of equipment. The positive impact on the activity of the plant is exceptional. For the first half of the year, Svetlogorsk mill manufactured products worth more than 220 million rubles. 70 percent of products go abroad - the growth rate of exports in comparison with the previous year is more than 110 percent. And the level of profitability of sales increased by several percent.