Turchin Confident: Belarus and Uzbekistan to Reach $2 Billion Trade Turnover by 2030

Thanks to the warm and trusting relationship between the two countries’ leaders, mutual trade between Belarus and Uzbekistan continues to grow steadily. Moreover, the partnership is moving beyond conventional trade to a new stage — industrial cooperation. Joint production facilities are being established not only in major cities but also in regional and district centers.

Interregional ties are delivering tangible benefits to both economies. This was the central theme of the III Forum of Regions of Belarus and Uzbekistan, which is being hosted by Belarus these days.

Belarus and Uzbekistan Discuss New Projects

The First Forum of Regions of Belarus and Uzbekistan was held in Minsk in 2019. The experience proved highly successful: 26 direct agreements were signed, along with commercial contracts and valuable business contacts. Most importantly, the effect was felt in mutual trade.

While trade turnover stood at $157 million in 2018, it exceeded $239 million the year after the Forum. This impressive growth was driven primarily by the regions.

Looking at the broader picture over the past decade, trade in goods has increased 13-fold, while trade in services has grown 30-fold. The long-sought $1 billion milestone is now within reach. However, given current conditions and existing opportunities, even this target is no longer sufficient.

Doubling the figure by the end of the five-year period is an ambitious yet achievable goal. This was discussed at the government level.

Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin expressed confidence that the upcoming visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will give a fresh impetus to bilateral relations.

“I am confident that the ambitious target of $2 billion in mutual trade turnover by 2030 will be achieved, just as we expect to surpass the $1 billion mark by the end of this year,” Turchin said.

Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev noted that a large delegation had arrived in Belarus, including more than 200 entrepreneurs, heads of three regions, and deputy governors of 14 regions.

Mogilev Region Presents Its Agricultural Potential

Each Belarusian region welcomed the guests warmly on July 7 and sought to showcase its potential. The Mogilev Region focused on agriculture. At a breeding farm in the Dribin District, Hereford cattle are raised — a hardy breed that delivers strong returns. This profitable business naturally attracted the interest of the Uzbek guests.

Bakhrom Yusupov, Deputy Governor of Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh Region, said: “We are particularly interested in Belarus’s experience in agricultural development. Uzbekistan annually imports up to 100,000 head of cattle from various countries, including Belarus. We have seen that both the prices and the breeds are suitable for us. We are ready and interested in establishing joint ventures with you for the production of cheese and ice cream.”

Grodno Region Expands Cooperation with Uzbek Regions

Belarus and Uzbekistan are already successfully cooperating in agriculture. Uzbekistan supplies apricots, watermelons, and cherries, while Belarus can offer apples, gooseberries, and cherries in return. The list remains open.

Delegations from Uzbekistan’s Samarkand and Andijan regions visited the Grodno Region. There, guests studied the experience of the Grodnoinvest Free Economic Zone, where tax incentives and preferences encourage the creation of joint ventures. Several such projects are already in operation.

A joint enterprise with LidaTekhmash has been established in Andijan for the assembly of cotton cultivators. Cooperation is also active in education: a joint faculty has been created between Grodno Agrarian University and Andijan Agricultural Institute, allowing students to receive dual diplomas.

Import Substitution and Industrial Cooperation

At the Forum of Regions, the capital was not overlooked. Minsk, the face of the country and its industrial heart, presented innovative medical equipment produced by Integral — breaking the stereotype that the company is associated solely with electronics.

Maksim Maksimovich, Deputy Director General of OJSC Integral, noted: “One of the directions of OJSC Integral is high-quality medical equipment. I believe it will be of interest to our partners from the Republic of Uzbekistan. This is the main area we are currently developing.”

The Forum will continue on July 8. The highlight will be the plenary session attended by the deputy prime ministers of both countries. Regional leaders will also speak, presenting promising projects and their vision for further joint development. A substantial package of documents is expected to be signed.