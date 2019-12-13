Turkish investor considers options for cooperation with Grodnoinvest

The free economic zone "Grodnoinvest" may become a profitable partner. A large Turkish company is considering an investment project for the production of chemical products for the agricultural industry. The parties discussed trade and economic cooperation, prospects of cooperation between the company and the residents of Grodnoinvest as well as the advantages of implementing investment projects using its special legal regime. It should be added that the residents of FEZ "Grodnoinvest" include 76 enterprises with investment from more than 35 countries worldwide.