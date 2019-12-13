President addresses setting up Belarusian port facilities in Russia

On August 11, the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting on setting up the port facilities for the export of the Belarusian produce, as BelTA reports.



"As we have previously agreed, today we will discuss the issue of transshipment of Belarusian foreign trade goods, of course, especially the large volume of potash fertilizers. At the moment the weak link in the supply chain is the port infrastructure and its accessibility," noted Alexander Lukashenko.



According to the President, Belarus now has a good chance to create its own port infrastructure. "That's what we've been dreaming about for a long time. The Russian Federation has opened doors for us at all levels. At least, there are no obstacles on the part of the President of Russia, with whom I have been negotiating on these issues; there is exceptional support. I would like to hear today whether it is true at your level," said the head of state.



The government was instructed by the President to consider all options. He asked about the options worked out, the cost and timing of construction, payback and possible risks. "Today we have to decide which direction is more convenient and logistically profitable for us. We need to build the port quickly and with minimal costs," stressed Alexander Lukashenko.



