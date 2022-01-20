Trade turnover between Minsk Region and China approaching $ 2 billion

One of the driving forces in the development of trade, economic and cultural ties between our country and the Celestial Empire is the development of interregional contacts. For instance, the trade turnover between Minsk Region and the People's Republic of China is close to two billion dollars. There is a high demand for Belarusian woodworking products, as well as meat and dairy products from such major industrial centers as Slutsk, Borisov, and Molodechno. Moreover, our companies already have their representative offices in Chinese cities.