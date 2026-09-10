UAE ambassador: We intend to work with Belarus across the whole economy

The workshop forum “Business Guide to the UAE and Turkey: Logistics, Finance, Law and Mentality” opened in Minsk on 10 September. The discussion is aimed at companies that want to enter the Turkish and Emirati markets without learning the hard way.

The format is practical: a step-by-step path onto unfamiliar ground. Foreign speakers have come to Minsk to explain, in detail, how their markets actually work.

Ibrahim Salim Mohamed Al-Musharrah, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to Belarus, put the political and commercial case in one line.

“We plan to cooperate with Belarus in every sphere of the economy,” he said. “We are glad to develop our relations in tourism, industry and agriculture — above all in food supply. We still hope to achieve even greater results. We have already carried out several very important projects on your territory. One of them is a hotel complex.”