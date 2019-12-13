3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Winter barley harvesting ends in Brest Кegion
The harvesting of winter barley is coming to an end in Brest Region. Abnormal heat accelerated the work. If the grain is not removed in time, the crop may perish. In just a few days, the region managed to harvest more than 80% of winter barley area. Rape and rye will come next.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All