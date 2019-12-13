PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Winter barley harvesting ends in Brest Кegion

The harvesting of winter barley is coming to an end in Brest Region. Abnormal heat accelerated the work. If the grain is not removed in time, the crop may perish. In just a few days, the region managed to harvest more than 80% of winter barley area. Rape and rye will come next.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All