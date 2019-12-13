3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Harvesting 2020. Farmers pass 7 million milestone
The weather in Belarus favors ripening and harvesting. Agrarians have already crossed the 7 million mark. We have 14 percent of the area left. Mass harvesting was completed in Brest and Gomel regions. (They harvested 1, 325, 000 and 870,000 tons of grain, respectively). Minsk Region has 805,000 tons. The average yield in the country is 37.5 centners per hectare.
