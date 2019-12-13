PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Harvest - 2020. Almost 8 million tons of grain threshed

Belarusian grain growers are harvesting the last hectares. A little more than 2% of the area remains. Almost 8 million tons has been threshed. Minsk Region is traditionally among the leaders in threshing. The highest yield is in Grodno. Sugar beet is being harvested now. Vegetables and fruits are also to be collected. It's also important to start sowing winter crops right now.

