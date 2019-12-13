3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Harvesting 2021: Belarus threshes over 5 million tons of grain
The 2021 loaf already weighs over 5 million tons. It remains to remove a quarter of the grain field. In terms of harvest rates, the Brest Region is in the lead. Less than 15 percent of the area remains to be harvested there. The region has 1 million 26 thousand tons of grain. In terms of threshing, Minsk Region is holding the first line.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All