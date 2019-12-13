EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Harvesting 2021: Belarus threshes over 5 million tons of grain

The 2021 loaf already weighs over 5 million tons. It remains to remove a quarter of the grain field. In terms of harvest rates, the Brest Region is in the lead. Less than 15 percent of the area remains to be harvested there. The region has 1 million 26 thousand tons of grain. In terms of threshing, Minsk Region is holding the first line.

