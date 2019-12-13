3.42 RUB
Harvesting-2021: Harvest of Minsk Region now weighs half a million tons
Belarusian agrarians continue to work hard in the fields. The harvest of Minsk Region now weighs half a million tons.
The grain fields were harvested by 30%. The average grain yield in the region is about 37 centners per hectare. Farm "Agro-Nemansky" in Stolbtsy District has already harvested winter rapeseed and spring barley. Now the equipment collects winter rye. The crop gives 45 centners per hectare. Gold grain is harvested by 9 combine crews: daily grain harvest is about 500 tons.
The harvest comes with a moisture content of 15-16 percent. 40 tons of grain is brought to the proper condition in an hour, 300 tons is processed in a day.
