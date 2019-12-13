EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Harvesting 2021: Half a million tons of grain were threshed in Belarus

The first half a million tons of grain were threshed in Belarus. Crops have been harvested in almost 7 % of the area. There are 222 000 tons of barley, including winter crip. 128 000 tons of wheat was harvested, her yield is higher than last year. The pace of harvesting winter rapeseed has also accelerated.

