Harvesting 2021: Belarus harvests 4 million tons of grain
Minsk region has crossed the millionth mark in grain threshing. The country has already collected 4 million tons of grain.
The leader in terms of rates is still Brest Region. Almost 75 % of the new crop area has been cultivated here. Almost 600 000 tons was harvested in Grodno Region. The highest yield is traditionally here. Gomel and Vitebsk Regions hold the same amount. About 60 % of the area was harvested in Mogilev Region.
