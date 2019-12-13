3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Harvest season - 2024: farmers of Belarus harvest 1.5 million tons of grain
Despite the rains in Belarus, the harvest does not slow down. The agrarians of Belarus have already harvested one and a half million tons of grain, including rape. Winter barley harvest has been completed in Brest and Grodno. Flax is being harvested in parallel with harvesting. More than a quarter of the area has already been harvested. Grass fodder harvesting works are going on.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All