Harvest season - 2024: farmers of Belarus harvest 1.5 million tons of grain

Despite the rains in Belarus, the harvest does not slow down. The agrarians of Belarus have already harvested one and a half million tons of grain, including rape. Winter barley harvest has been completed in Brest and Grodno. Flax is being harvested in parallel with harvesting. More than a quarter of the area has already been harvested. Grass fodder harvesting works are going on.

