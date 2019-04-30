3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Participants of Silk Road Support Group Conference to visit Industrial Park "Great Stone"
Today, the forum participants will visit the Chinese-Belarusian industrial park "Great Stone". The parliamentarians will see the administrative buildings, logistics warehouses, exhibition halls, a center for comprehensive investor services. Guests will see the offices of companies that have already become residents of the park. There are 45 of them today, the last two have joined the big project at the forum in Beijing.
The Great Stone is not just a logistic hub. It gradually becomes an international high-tech cluster, its residents tend to reach the level of industrial cooperation.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All