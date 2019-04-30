Participants of Silk Road Support Group Conference to visit Industrial Park "Great Stone"

Today, the forum participants will visit the Chinese-Belarusian industrial park "Great Stone". The parliamentarians will see the administrative buildings, logistics warehouses, exhibition halls, a center for comprehensive investor services. Guests will see the offices of companies that have already become residents of the park. There are 45 of them today, the last two have joined the big project at the forum in Beijing.



The Great Stone is not just a logistic hub. It gradually becomes an international high-tech cluster, its residents tend to reach the level of industrial cooperation.