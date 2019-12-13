Strengthening ties with Altai - details of President's talks with Governor of the region

Belarus is determined to intensify partnership ties with Altai. This was stated by the President at the meeting with the governor of the region.

A representative delegation of the region has arrived in Minsk. In Belarus, the Russian guests have a busy program with visits to a number of enterprises and negotiations in the regions. The issues of import substitution, ensuring technical and technological sovereignty are in the center of attention.

Alexander Lukashenko suggested speeding up cooperation in such areas as automotive industry, agro-industrial complex, tourism. At the last Belarusian-Russian talks, the leaders stated that it was the cooperation between our regions that provided a significant increase in mutual trade.

Ancient mountain peaks, picturesque lakes, turbulent rivers, untouched nature - Altai is called Siberian Switzerland for a reason. Hundreds of thousands of tourists come to these places with unique energy every year. Putin loves Altai. Alexander Lukashenko also spoke about his desire to visit this place someday, but so far he is meeting in Minsk the governor and the delegation of the region, who came from the heart of Eurasia.