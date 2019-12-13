Unique products assimilated at BMZ

Belarusian metallurgy successfully withstands the sanctions. The production volumes of the industry's flagship BMZ are gradually recovering and in July they will already amount to 90%. New partners are being sought in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.



Deliveries to Russia have grown. New types of products are also produced. The import substitution is another important focus. Thus, BMZ has assimilated the production of wire for cutting crystals. It will open new opportunities for the enterprise and will allow increasing external supplies. Another priority in the work of the enterprise is cooperation with scientists of the National Academy of Sciences. All innovations in production should be introduced promptly.



