US Treasury Department Officially Lifts Sanctions on Lakokraska and Bellesbumprom

The United States has officially removed two Belarusian companies from its sanctions list. A corresponding notice has been published on the U.S. Department of the Treasury's website.

JSC Lakokraska and the concern Bellesbumprom have been removed from the primary sanctions list maintained by the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

An agreement to lift the sanctions was announced earlier, following the talks held in Minsk between the President of Belarus and representatives of the U.S. presidential team, led by Special Envoy for Belarus John Coale.