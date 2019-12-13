Programme of Socio-Economic Development of Belarus for 2021-2025 ppproved

The Programme of Socio-Economic Development of Belarus for 2021-2025 has been approved today by the Sixth All-Belarusian People's Assembly. The relevant Decree has been signed by the Head of State. The development of Belarus will be based on such priorities as a happy family, strong regions, an intellectual country, and a partner state, aimed to strengthen mutual trust between the state and the society, the state and the individual, the state and the business. There are plans to address the most pressing issues for every citizen: income, employment, affordable housing, safe transportation, accessible and high-tech services in health care, quality education, and regional development. The basis for the well-being of people will be an increase in income by more than 20%.