Uzbekistan Eyes Deeper Agricultural Partnership with Belarus’s Brest Region

Uzbekistan has expressed strong interest in developing comprehensive cooperation with Belarus’s Brest Region in the agro-industrial sector. This was announced by Petr Parkhomchik, Chairman of the Brest Regional Executive Committee, following his report to President Alexander Lukashenko, BelTA reports.

According to Parkhomchik, special attention during the meeting with the President was given to partnership with Uzbekistan, which both sides consider a priority.

“Yesterday I had a conversation with my counterpart from Bukhara. They are very interested in our experience in training agricultural specialists, as well as in milk and meat processing technologies, including the use of equipment produced by our enterprises,” the regional head explained.

He noted that these issues had already been discussed in detail with the Uzbek side. A working meeting involving business representatives and parliamentarians from both countries is scheduled for September in Uzbekistan.

“We will prepare a concrete roadmap to be implemented over the next two to three years,” Parkhomchik added.

Representatives of Uzbekistan’s Bukhara Region have also expressed readiness to work directly on the territory of Brest Oblast in both crop production and livestock farming. The Belarusian side is open to providing land for projects where local resources or expertise may be insufficient.

“We are not against allocating land for them to grow what we lack or need more of. We will discuss all these matters in detail in September,” Petr Parkhomchik concluded.

This emerging partnership reflects a broader trend of strengthening practical economic ties between Belarus and Uzbekistan in the agricultural sphere, with a focus on technology exchange, personnel development, and joint production.