3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus to start exporting its goods through Russian ports this year
Belarusian goods will be exported through Russian ports instead of Lithuanian ones as early as this year, said Russian Ambassador to Minsk Boris Gryzlov. In the context of the EU sanctions against our country, according to the diplomat, they discussed the transportation of goods instead of Klaipeda through the ports of St. Petersburg and Leningrad region. The ambassador also said that the issue of a single oil market between Russia and Belarus will be addressed next year.
President
All
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All