Belarus to start exporting its goods through Russian ports this year

Belarusian goods will be exported through Russian ports instead of Lithuanian ones as early as this year, said Russian Ambassador to Minsk Boris Gryzlov. In the context of the EU sanctions against our country, according to the diplomat, they discussed the transportation of goods instead of Klaipeda through the ports of St. Petersburg and Leningrad region. The ambassador also said that the issue of a single oil market between Russia and Belarus will be addressed next year.