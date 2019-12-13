3.42 RUB
Belarus hits record of oil production first time in two decades
Belarusian oil workers managed to show the maximum level of black gold production for the last 20 years. This year it exceeded 1.8 million tons, which is 75 thousand tons more than in the past.
As General Director of Belorusneft noted, over the last two years the company has been working on completing the construction of new wells. The specialists introduce state-of-the-art world-class technologies, which became the main factor of such a result.
