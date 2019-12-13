PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus plans to export agricultural products worth $8.5 billion in 2023

Belarus's economy does not stand still: every year we open 7-8 new markets for the export of agricultural products. Now we are interested in the African continent, Asian and Middle Eastern countries, and countries of the far arc. A lot of attention is paid to the Chinese market. For example, sales of our products to the Celestial Empire grew by more than 40% in 2022, approaching 600 hundred million dollars. But the potential is much higher.

Russia remains the largest market for Belarusian agricultural products: about 70% of all exports of agricultural products go to the neighboring countries. On the whole, it is planned to earn at least $8.5 billion on foreign sales this year.

