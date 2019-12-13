3.42 RUB
More than 300 companies take part in "Belagro-2020"
The pandemic has also had a major impact on the calendar of events in the world, and in Belarus: many business forums have been canceled or postponed. Representatives of more than a dozen countries came to present their products at agricultural exhibition "Belagro-2020".
For Belarusian producers, the forum is a good opportunity to showcase themselves. For example, MTZ presented the renewed legendary tractor Belarus 82. And Gomselmash surprised the guests with two innovative combines. More than 300 companies took part in "Belagro-2020". And everyone attracted attention with their original invention, from meat ice cream to potato sorting machine.
