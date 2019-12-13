3.42 RUB
Belarus to tighten control over compliance with pricing laws
The Ministry of Transport will tighten control over compliance with the pricing legislation. This was stated by Minister Alexei Bogdanov. A lot of trade facilities are checked - violations are revealed in every tenth one, this is not that much. Upon disclosure of the first violation, a recommendation to correct it is given. If a business entity repeatedly violates the rules, it will be administratively liable in the form of fines. The explanatory work will be held in the markets. The main thing is that the products remained accessible to the consumer.
Today, the ministry held a final board and set goals for this year. A high priority is given to the protection of the domestic market.
