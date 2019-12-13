3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian food exports may reach $6.5 billion by the end of the year
The Belarusian food exports may reach $6.5 billion by the end of 2021, according to forecasts. More than 100 countries are already among our buyers. And in the first ten months of this year, supplies abroad increased by 14% compared to the same period last year. Growth is observed at all markets. And today, in order to strengthen our positions, it is important not to slow down and to increase the volume. If this trend in the global market continues, we will be able to reach export supplies of 7 billion dollars before 2025.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All