Belarusian food exports may reach $6.5 billion by the end of the year

The Belarusian food exports may reach $6.5 billion by the end of 2021, according to forecasts. More than 100 countries are already among our buyers. And in the first ten months of this year, supplies abroad increased by 14% compared to the same period last year. Growth is observed at all markets. And today, in order to strengthen our positions, it is important not to slow down and to increase the volume. If this trend in the global market continues, we will be able to reach export supplies of 7 billion dollars before 2025.