Belarus preparing bill on entrepreneurial activity in first reading

Belarusian entrepreneurs are waiting for innovations. Deputies are getting ready for the first reading of the corresponding bill. The document is available on the National Legal Internet Portal. Its main objective is to streamline entrepreneurial activity. Systematic transition from individual entrepreneurs to legal commercial small and medium sized organizations is expected.

What kinds of activities will be allowed for an entrepreneur? The government will decide who will be re-registered. The list is being worked out now and will be ready in two months after the adoption of the law. For example, it is proposed that IE shall not be able to engage in wholesale trade and travel services.