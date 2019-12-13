3.40 RUB
Belarus preparing bill on entrepreneurial activity in first reading
Belarusian entrepreneurs are waiting for innovations. Deputies are getting ready for the first reading of the corresponding bill. The document is available on the National Legal Internet Portal. Its main objective is to streamline entrepreneurial activity. Systematic transition from individual entrepreneurs to legal commercial small and medium sized organizations is expected.
What kinds of activities will be allowed for an entrepreneur? The government will decide who will be re-registered. The list is being worked out now and will be ready in two months after the adoption of the law. For example, it is proposed that IE shall not be able to engage in wholesale trade and travel services.
Planned innovations will affect the interests of more than 400 thousand citizens and about 100 thousand organizations from among small and medium businesses. Their opinions are listened to at the dialogue platforms. Public discussion of the draft law started at the beginning of the month. Meetings have already been held in Brest, Vitsebsk, Gomel and Mogilev regions. Minsk is next in line. At the end of May, the parliamentarians announce, there will be a seminar-meeting in the Oval Hall, which will be attended by the deputies, state and local authorities, representatives of business from all regions of the country.
