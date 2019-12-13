EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
6 582 000 tons of bread threshed in Belarus by today

The harvesting campaign continues in Belarus. 1/5 of the area remains to be harvested. 6 582 000 tons of bread has been threshed. Brest Region has already completed the campaign, having harvested 1 296 000 tones of grain. The leader in threshing is the capital region. It harvested 1 648 thousand tons. Vitebsk Region keeps behind. 676 000 tons of grain was harvested from half of the fields.

