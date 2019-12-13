3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
6 582 000 tons of bread threshed in Belarus by today
The harvesting campaign continues in Belarus. 1/5 of the area remains to be harvested. 6 582 000 tons of bread has been threshed. Brest Region has already completed the campaign, having harvested 1 296 000 tones of grain. The leader in threshing is the capital region. It harvested 1 648 thousand tons. Vitebsk Region keeps behind. 676 000 tons of grain was harvested from half of the fields.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All