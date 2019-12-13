Equipment for pressing bast crops to be produced in Belarus

Belarus will start producing equipment for pressing bast crops. Bobruiskagromash company will be engaged in production. It is expected that the vehicle will be presented this year at Belagro exhibition. The new model will work on the basis of flax baler and will be supplied exclusively for export. The production of the line was announced today during the working trip of Sergey Rumas to Mogilev Region. The head of the government got acquainted with the results of financial and economic activities and evaluated the holding’s export potential. Prospects for the development of the enterprise were also discussed at the meeting. It became known that Brest Electromechanical Plant will be part of the holding.



Bobruiskagromash produce more than 200 items of agricultural machinery. Products are exported to 50 countries. It is planned to establish supplies to Madagascar, Syria and Serbia this year.



