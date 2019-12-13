Tax plan in Belarus in 2023 overfulfilled by 600 million rubles

The plan of tax revenues to the budget in Belarus was overfulfilled in 2023 - plus almost 1.5% (Br600 million). The main share came from income tax.

The results were announced on February 7 at an extended meeting of the board of the relevant department. Such figures were the result of improving conditions for doing business. The meeting discussed the tasks for 2024. They include digitalization and creation of convenient electronic services. From year to year, the number of voluntary receipts from payers is also growing. Now it is almost 99%.