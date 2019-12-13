Belarus threshes 7.83 million tons of grain

Belarus has threshed 7.83 million tons of grain, including rape, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Food. The threshing of grain and leguminous crops together with corn amounts to 6789.7 thousand tons. Corn harvesting is carried out everywhere, 53.5 thousand hectares of areas has been harvested to date. They threshed 413.6 thousand tons with an average yield of 77.7 c/ha.