Belarus to adopt additional decisions on price regulation

An additional decision on price regulation in Belarus will be taken in the middle of this week. No radical changes will be made, assured Roman Golovchenko. The government will continue to regulate the cost of a wide group of socially important goods, most of which are food and medicines, but there are plans to adopt new approaches to the formation of prices.



Food security



Roman Golovchenko noted that the food security of Belarus will be ensured: areas of sugar beet and rape will be increased. Each year, domestic production of meat and dairy products exceeds domestic needs of the country.



