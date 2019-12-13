3.40 RUB
Mass sowing campaign begins in Belarus
The farmers have already started sowing in the southern and western regions of Belarus. It is necessary to sow early spring crops in the optimal time. The barley and oats are sown first: these crops are less demanding to heat. Modern energy-saturated equipment is very helpful, as well as a reserve of fuel and fertilizers created in advance. The farms are allocated credits to buy fuel. At the same time fertilization of winter crops continues.
