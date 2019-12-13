3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus continues to harvest corn for silage and green fodder
Corn, resistant to weather abnormalities, is the strategic crop in Belarus that has a good yield this year. In Grodno region the average yield is up to 350 centners of green mass per hectare. And this is much higher than last year's figures. The corn is put in silage trenches for storage. Even at the harvesting stage, the preserving agents are added to it, and humidity and temperature conditions are strictly monitored.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All