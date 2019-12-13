PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus continues to harvest corn for silage and green fodder

Corn, resistant to weather abnormalities, is the strategic crop in Belarus that has a good yield this year. In Grodno region the average yield is up to 350 centners of green mass per hectare. And this is much higher than last year's figures. The corn is put in silage trenches for storage. Even at the harvesting stage, the preserving agents are added to it, and humidity and temperature conditions are strictly monitored.

