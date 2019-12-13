3.41 RUB
Belarus expands list of specially designated places for transshipment or coupling of goods
Belarus has expanded the list of specially designated places for transshipment and hauling of cargo. Such changes have been made in the decision of the Council of Ministers. The list was added up with three temporary storage depots. The document also introduces a ban for carriers from the European Union to move bulky goods through our territory. In addition, a list of gas stations assigned to checkpoints and designated places of cargo operations was defined.
