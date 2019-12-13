3.42 RUB
Belarus to reduce refinancing rate for sixth time this year
Such a decision has been taken today by the National Bank, taking into account the current situation in the economy. The GDP is mostly increasing, while the trend of slowing inflationary processes is still in place. The regulator also notes the recovery of business activity and an increase in domestic consumption. The key rate has lost 2.5% since the beginning of the year.
