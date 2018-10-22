EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus to create joint coordinating body for business support

A joint coordinating body of business support centers will be created in the first half of next year. This was stated by the Minister of Economy of Belarus. All documents will be prepared by the end of December. In the near future a Decree on licensing will be passed. New rules will simplify the work of 15 thousand businessmen.

All legislative innovations on the strategy of business development until 2030 are aimed at the widespread use of the warning system with a chance to improve without penalties.

