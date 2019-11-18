World Entrepreneurship Week starts in Belarus

Our country has joined this global initiative for the 9th time. The official opening ceremony takes place now, many platforms have started work in the morning. One of them is agro-tech-conference. It is traditionally organized by Belagroprombank. The emphasis was placed on the innovative aspect. Introduction of technologies to agriculture and eco-tourism were discussed. The interaction of the bank with farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs was the topic. Collaboration will help the development of the industry. Dmitry Primak, Head of the Ecosystem Development Department of Belagroprombank OJSC: “We intend to show how far technology has moved and how much our Belarusian experience can be applied for innovation in the international arena. Here are the start-ups that promote innovation in the agricultural sector, agriculture in regions is a priority for us." Digitalization brings together many of the topics discussed at the World Entrepreneurship Week. A separate conference was dedicated to new technologies.